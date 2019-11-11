Police release juvenile victim’s name in ongoing homicide investigation

**This release is from the Lubbock Police department**
(LUBBOCK, TX) – Lubbock Police Department has released the name of the victim in a homicide that occurred on the afternoon of Nov. 9.
The victim, Jaime “Sylas” Duran, 16, was found with a gunshot wound in the 2200 block of 37th Street and was pronounced dead at the scene.
The Lubbock Metro Special Crimes Unit investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information can call Crime Line at 806-741-1000 or Officer Dwayne Gerber at 806-777-0396. Crime Line callers can remain anonymous.
Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.