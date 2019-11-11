Record cold moving in now

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A cold, windy, grey and - in some cases - damp Veterans' Day across the South Plains. I might restate that as, a COLD, WINDY, grey and - IN SOME CASES - damp Veterans' Day across the South Plains. An arctic - a reference to the cold pool's area of origination - front passed through the viewing area this morning.
COLD! The high for the day was early this morning. In Lubbock's case, that was 57° shortly past midnight. Daytime temperatures will continue to fall, generally in the 30s but wind chills in the 20s if not the teens. In the northern viewing area temperatures will fall into the 20s with wind chill readings in the single digits.
WINDY! Sustained wind speeds will range from 25 to 35 mph with gusts near 45 mph possible through early afternoon.
Grey. Low overcast moved in behind the front and is likely to linger in the Lubbock area through late afternoon. The northern viewing area may see some sunshine by around mid-afternoon while the southern viewing area remains cloudy through sunset.
Damp. Drizzle is possible, though measurable precipitation is not expected. In the northern viewing area, where temperatures will be below freezing, a glaze may develop on bridges and overpasses this morning. Elsewhere, any precipitation is expected to have ended before temperatures fall to freezing.
Road conditions. As of this post, I’ve not received any reports of ice. You can check road condition reports by dialing 5-1-1 from your cell phone and/or visiting DriveTexas.org.
Record Low. Tonight will be one of, if not the, coldest of the season so far. Check out the numbers in our forecast here on our Weather Page or in our free KCBD Weather App.
