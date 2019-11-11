Record low temperatures expected overnight

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -Very cold temperatures remain in the forecast across the viewing area tonight.
Clouds continue with gradual clearing expected overnight tonight.
A few flurries or light areas of freezing drizzle are possible south and east of Lubbock near Snyder, Gail and Lamesa.
A record low is possible Tuesday morning with lows in the teens if we clear out in time.
Our record low for Tuesday is 19 degrees set in 2014.
Current models suggest that we will fall to around 15 to 17 degrees in the immediate Lubbock area by daybreak Tuesday.
Areas near Muleshoe may fall into the single digits.
Tuesday should be a little warmer. More sunshine is expected during the day.
Highs top out in the middle 40’s Tuesday afternoon after a very cold start to the day.
Warmer weather briefly returns Wednesday with highs in the middle to upper 60’s.
Our next front drops us into the 40’s and 50’s for highs again on Thursday.
After this evening, no precipitation is in the forecast for the next few days.
