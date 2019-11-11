Texas Tech basketball ranked No. 11 in AP Poll

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - After two wins to start the season, the Red Raiders climbed two spots in the AP Top 25 Poll to No. 11.
The Red Raiders started the season with an 85-60 win over Eastern Illinois and followed that with another win 79-44 win over Bethune-Cookman to close out the week.
Currently, the Red Raiders are on a 49-game non-conference winning streak.
Texas Tech returns to action Wednesday at 7 p.m. when they travel Midland to take on Houston Baptist.
