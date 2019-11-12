Brownfield man charged with murder of infant

BROWNFIELD, Texas (KCBD) - A Brownfield man has been arrested and charged with murder after an infant died Tuesday morning.
According to Brownfield Police, the 5 and a half month old child was airlifted to Lubbock on Monday for his injuries and died in the hospital.
Officials say at 7:30 p.m. Monday night, police were called to the 100 block of E. Hill Street in Brownfield for a newborn not breathing.
The child was taken to Brownfield ER then flown to Lubbock hospital.
The suspect, 20-year-old Zachary Maldonado, of Brownfield, has been charged with murder and is currently in the Terry County Jail where his bond has been set at $1,500,000.
Maldonado was initially charged with injury to a child until the child died, then his charge was upgraded to murder. Officials say Maldonado is not the father of the child.
Police say there was physical trauma to the child.
The child’s body has been taken to the coroner’s office for an autopsy.
The investigation is ongoing.
