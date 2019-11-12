Chapter 10 of WellSaid: Backs against the Wall

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Red Raiders kicked off the month of November with an impressive 38-17 road win over West Virginia.
Coach Wells started his press conference talking about his team’s performance that happened 1,500 miles away from home.
"Great road win. Really happy for our players. To go on the road, that's the hardest trip to play in the Big 12 with all the travel and an early kickoff and all that. I thought our guys were really laser-focused and did a great job at the beginning of the game coming out strong," Matt Wells said. He would go on to say, "We hit a lot more goals. It wasn't good at times, it wasn't really pretty at times. It's still not what we want. I thought we played better in the secondary. I do think there is a lot more work to be done there. Our guys know it, our coaches know it. We're working hard every day to try to tighten that up."
Moments after the West Virginia game, Matt Wells said many times that this team will use the "backs against the wall" mentality for the rest of the season.
As they still need two wins in the last three games to become bowl eligible.
"I got asked the question earlier today, is there a lot of pressure on your guys. There was a lot of pressure on our guys last week at West Virginia. Backs against the wall, we know what we're going for. We're going for the same thing TCU is going for: To be bowl eligible. It'll be a tough, hard-fought game. This is a program that I got a chance to coach against when I was in the Mountain West, but I've known Gary Patterson for a long time since I was 18 years old. Coached me in college, and really the last six years as I've been a head coach he's done a lot for me just in terms of helping me as a young head coach. He hadn't talked to me I don't think in 10 months, but before that, I've known him for a long time."
No doubt, when TCU comes to town on Saturday there will be a lot of connections on their sidelines with Texas Tech.
But, for coach Wells and anyone that follows Texas Christian, you know when Gary Patterson and the Horned Frogs show on up on game day - they will be solid on defense.
“I mean, the guy is -- he is good. He’s a good game planner. Your routes, your protections, your backs, your quarterback’s eyes, mannerisms. I mean, I think all of that goes into how the defense plays because they recruit, they develop. Over the years he’s taken more high school tailbacks and made them D-ends. He’s made them inside linebackers. He’s taken high school option quarterbacks and made them inside linebackers. I’ve gone against them and they are tough, hard-nosed, really good players. I bet they’re football junkies. They’re just tough. They’re blue-collar. But they’re smart coaches, and they’ve been in one system and they know that system in and out, and they mix coverages. You see them in man coverage, you see them pressuring, you see them dropping. Four-man front, three-man front. I don’t know, Coach does everything. Very aggressive, very sound, very smart.”
