Chapter 10 of WellSaid: Backs against the Wall

"I got asked the question earlier today, is there a lot of pressure on your guys. There was a lot of pressure on our guys last week at West Virginia. Backs against the wall, we know what we're going for. We're going for the same thing TCU is going for: To be bowl eligible. It'll be a tough, hard-fought game. This is a program that I got a chance to coach against when I was in the Mountain West, but I've known Gary Patterson for a long time since I was 18 years old. Coached me in college, and really the last six years as I've been a head coach he's done a lot for me just in terms of helping me as a young head coach. He hadn't talked to me I don't think in 10 months, but before that, I've known him for a long time."