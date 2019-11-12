Chilly, but not as cold as last night

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -Lubbock set a record low temperature this morning as the thermometer dipped to 15 degrees officially at the airport.
We can expect mid and high level clouds across the area this evening. Otherwise, skies remain clear with low temperatures in the middle 20’s for the immediate Lubbock area.
Winds return to the southwest at 10 to 15 mph and this will continue through daybreak Wednesday.
Warmer weather briefly returns Wednesday with highs in the lower to middle 60’s.
Southwest winds become occasionally gusty at 10 to 20 mph during the day.
Skies remain mostly sunny although a few high clouds are expected throughout the day.
Our next cold front arrives Wednesday night switching winds to the north and bringing cooler daytime highs in the lower 50’s Thursday afternoon.
It remains cool through Saturday with another cold front expected on Sunday.
It remains dry most of the forecast period with the exception of a slim chance of showers Sunday with our weekend cold front.
