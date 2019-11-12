Construction worker seriously injured after live power line falls

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A construction worker has been rushed to the hospital after being hit with a live power line.
It happened just after 1 p.m. near North Ash Ave. and Insurance Road, which is north of the Lubbock Preston Smith International Airport.
According to officials with the Lubbock Police Department, an 18-wheeler was dumping a load when the trailer hit a power line causing the line to snap. The live power line hit a man who was working on the sprinkler system.
The construction worker has critical injuries, but officials with LPD say he is stable.
The name of the construction worker has not been released to KCBD.
