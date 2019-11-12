Daybreak Today Tuesday Morning Brief

Good morning and thank you for joining us!
On Daybreak Today, for the third time in two weeks, the Salvation Army’s Survive the Night program was put into effect.
- The cold patrol went out last night in hopes of getting the homeless out of the cold and into a shelter.
- For those that refuse, the group hands out warm items like jackets, gloves, hats, food, coffee and hot chocolate.
- Read that story from KCBD’s Katie Main here: Salvation Army helps sustain lives with Cold Patrol mobile unit
Lubbock police continue to investigate the weekend murder of 16-year-old Jaime Sylas Duran.
- He died Saturday after being shot near 37th Street and Avenue V.
- Anyone with information is asked to call LPD’s Crime Line at 806-741-1000.
- Read the latest here: Police release juvenile victim’s name in ongoing homicide investigation
Tragedy has struck the Crosbyton Community after a mother and father died in a head-on crash near Sweetwater Sunday night.
- Johnny Palacios and his daughter Joan Palacios were driving home from the state cross county meet in Austin with Joan’s daughter when they were hit by a car illegally passing an 18-wheeler.
- Katerina Pesina, Joan’s daughter, was flown to Fort Worth with critical injuries.
- Read more here: Crosbyton community members killed after head-on collision south of Sweetwater
This morning former President Jimmy Carter will undergo surgery to relieve pressure on his brain caused by recent falls.
- The 95-year-old was admitted to Emory University Hospital in Atlanta Monday night.
- The surgery stems from two falls he had in October, which fractured his pelvis and another left a large gash on his head.
- Read more from The Associated Press: Former President Jimmy Carter enters hospital for surgery
For more news, local and national, stick with KCBD on its free app and website; just look in the News section.
As always, be sure to join Sharon Maines, and Steve Divine along with the rest of the Daybreak Today crew for your top headlines. Download the free KCBD NewsChannel 11 app, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.