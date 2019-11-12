Lubbock-Cooper students to present Midland victim, twin brother with matching chairs

LUBBOCK COUNTY, Texas (KCBD) - Students with the Lubbock-Cooper High School Spanish Club will present the youngest victim of the Aug. 31 Midland-Odessa mass shooting with matching, monogrammed chairs for her and her twin brother.
Anderson Davis — who was admitted to University Medical Center while only 17-months-old because of an injury she suffered during a mass shooting — was the youngest victim of that mass shooting that killed seven and injured about 20 others. Anderson was injured by a stray bullet that threw shrapnel in her face.
She underwent emergency surgery and has since made a full recovery.
Now, Anderson and her twin will get a brand new, specially-made set of chairs through a fundraiser put on by LCHS’s Spanish Club. The gift comes from the Change for Anderson coin drive the club started as a community service project, according to LCHS.
Those who donated gave spare change, and the Lubbock-Cooper Independent School District even gave a sizable donation. The students were able to raise $507 for the Davis family.
When the club’s sponsor called Kelby Davis, Anderson’s mother, to tell her about the fundraiser and arrange a deliver date, the family just decided to come back to Lubbock.
The Davis family will make the trip to Lubbock-Cooper’s high school on Friday and pick up the chairs — more than likely with a little fanfare.
