Part of Broadway and University Ave to be closed again for game day

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Texas Tech Student Government association has announced they will be hosting “Barricading Broadway” this coming Saturday after Tech’s game against Texas Christian University.
A release from the Student Government released Tuesday says on November 16, from 8:30 p.m. to 1:30 a.m., incoming traffic will be closed and the Lubbock Police Department will have officers on scene at Broadway and University Avenue east to Avenue X, to provide a safe environment for vendors and customers in the Broadway area.
“We are grateful for the opportunity to work with the City of Lubbock again on this project for a second time,” said David Rivero, Texas Tech Student Body President. “We had a successful first run in September and we are looking forward to a successful second run on Saturday.”
The release states cars parked within the barricaded area will be able to leave Broadway and exit at any time, but no cars will be able to enter the barricade once the street is closed, and pedestrians will not be allowed to set up any type of encampment in the barricaded area.
There will be a designated ride share pickup/drop off point on Broadway near Ave X, marked with appropriate signage.
