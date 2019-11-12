Record cold, and coldest of the season

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Record cold - it was in our forecast - this morning. The Lubbock airport, as of this writing, has been down to 16°. The November 12 record was 19° in 1915, 1919, and most recently in 2014. Temperatures will moderate rapidly over the next 36 hours. That's part of the discussion that follows, which also includes two more cold fronts.