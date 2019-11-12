Record cold, and coldest of the season

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Record cold - it was in our forecast - this morning. The Lubbock airport, as of this writing, has been down to 16°. The November 12 record was 19° in 1915, 1919, and most recently in 2014. Temperatures will moderate rapidly over the next 36 hours. That's part of the discussion that follows, which also includes two more cold fronts.
Temperatures this morning were mostly in the teens, with wind chills mostly single-digits. By late morning temperatures will be in the 30s with wind chills in the teens and 20s. And that's with the wind generally under 10 mph. Afternoon temperatures will be in the 40s with wind chills in the 30s.
This morning's 16°, along with the 16° on Halloween morning, is the coldest so far this season. Only three days were colder last season: March 5 with 14°, February 8 with 13°, and December 9 with 11°.
Today otherwise will be sunny with a slight breeze this afternoon.
Clear, breezy, and not AS cold tonight. Still, the entire area will drop below freezing.
Sunny with a breezy and "warmer" afternoon tomorrow. High temperatures will mostly be in the low to upper 60s.
The first of the two cold fronts previously mentioned arrives Wednesday night. Compared to the last front, Sunday night, this one is quite weak. As such, Thursday will be sunny, the breeze light, a low near freezing and a high in the 50s.
Warmer and breezy afternoons with increasing clouds follow Friday and Saturday.
The second cold front is anticipated early Sunday. It will be stronger than Wednesday nights but still quite a bit weather than Sunday nights. With that in mind, Sunday we will have a slight chance of rain, a partly sunny sky, and a gusty wind.
Thanksgiving is 16 days away.
