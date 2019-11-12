Salvation Army helps sustain lives with Cold Patrol mobile unit

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On what may be the coldest night of the year, the Salvation Army is deploying the Survive the Night Cold Patrol for the third time in two weeks.
Right now, the team is patrolling the streets of Lubbock to assist anyone in need.
When they deploy, the cold patrol will do a circuit of five to seven stops, encouraging people to come in off the street, and providing items to sustain those who will not.
On a night like tonight, Major David Worthy, Commanding Officer at Salvation Army, said people can lose their lives.
“Some of these hardcore, chronically homeless folks are just not going to come out of the cold,” Worthy said, “so we believe providing the services we’re providing are critical to sustaining life and helping them make it through the night.”
Worthy said the cold patrol is deployed around 7:00 or 8:00 p.m. and stays out until 1:00 or 2:00 a.m.
Their primary goal is to bring people in off the street, but for those who do not want to, they provide items to sustain them through the night.
“We’ve got warm food, hot chocolate and blankets, hats, gloves, those kinds of things,” Worthy said.
Just a few weeks ago, Keith Chaplain was a recipient of these services.
“It took them a couple of times to convince me to come back, but they talked me into coming back with them that night,” Chaplain said.
Tonight he is returning the favor by going out with the cold patrol to help others.
“I’m hoping I can probably get a couple more people to come off the streets tonight,” Chaplain said.
Chaplain said he knows just how cold it can be on the streets.
“If it wasn’t for the Salvation Army giving out the army blankets, the hot chocolate and stuff like that,” Chaplain said, “and hats and gloves and everything, people would probably freeze at night and everything.”
Major Worthy said in just the first two nights, they provided more than 550 units of service.
If you want to learn more about what they do or how you can donate, head to https://www.salvationarmyusa.org/usn/plugins/gdoscentersearch?query=79413&mode=query_1&limit=20
