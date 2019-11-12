Service in Air Force influences Lubbock’s Wagon Shop veteran

“I was an air frame repairman,” Harris said of his 6 years in the service. “I could go out there today on the body or wings or any part of the airplane, the fuselage and fix anything that’s wrong with it and it’s been well over 40 something years since I got out of there. I loved the Air Force. I still have my uniform. I wear it on Veterans Day. It’s not the original uniform because I’ve grown just a little bit. But, I like to wear it on Veterans Day because that means a lot to me. It means a whole lot.”