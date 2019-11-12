Tech opens up new student tailgate area before TCU game Saturday

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The area that was occupied by the Lubbock Municipal Coliseum and Auditorium will be used as a tailgate area for Texas Tech students, and will officially open Saturday before the 11 a.m. game against TCU.
The new green space area will open up to students at 8 a.m. Saturday and will include various food truck options, a mechanical bull, climbing wall and other kinds of entertainment, according to Tech. Then at 9 a.m. artist Stoney LaRue will take the stage for a one-hour performance.
Meanwhile, Grady Spencer will be the musical act at Raider Alley, which is at Tech’s Engineering Key in the middle of campus.
Tickets for the game against TCU are still on sale and can be bought at the Tech Ticket Office by calling 806-742-TECH or visiting TexasTech.com.
