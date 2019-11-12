Texas Tech basketball lands highest recruit in program history

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Tuesday afternoon Texas Tech landed its highest rated recruit in school basketball history with 6 feet, 3 inch shooting guard Nimari Burnett from Chicago.
His commitment announcement was made on Twitter, Tuesday morning. The consensus five-star player is a top 25 recruit with ESPN listing him the 19th best prospect of the class of 2020.
247sports and Rivals had him at No. 22. Burnett played at Prolific Prep averaging 22 points a game.
He has a 6 feet, 10 inch wingspan. Earlier this year, he helped the USA win the gold medal at the FIBA 3x3 Under 18 World Cup in Mongolia.
Burnett chose Tech over Alabama, Oregon and Michigan.
