4 Texas Tech students travel to D.C. for DACA hearing

WASHINGTON D.C. (KCBD) - Four students from Texas Tech will be in Washington D.C. to attend the Supreme Court hearing on the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program that protects undocumented immigrant students brought to the United States as children.
Supreme Court justices will hear arguments as the Trump administration tries to end protections set by the program, which was started under the presidency of Barack Obama seven years ago.
The four students are Desiree Castorena, Ailyn Escobar, Margaret Methany and Deborah Gbadebo.
“Being that I am the daughter of two immigrants, had I been born prior to them coming to the U.S. I could have easily found myself in the position of these Dreamers,” Castorena said in a Define American news release. “Because I am a citizen I feel that it is my duty to use my rights to fight for theirs.”
In Texas more than 110,000 people are DACA recipients, according to Define American. Nationally, its estimated 660,000 immigrants are protected under the program.
The Supreme Court’s decision on DACA is expected in June.
“I will be attending the DACA Supreme Court hearing with Define American because I believe in basic human rights,” Gbadebo, daughter of Nigerian immigrants, said in the release. “In achieving justice, it is important to remember that none of us are free until all of us are free.”
Watch testimonials from the four Tech students down below:
- WATCH- Desiree Castorena
- WATCH - Ailyn Escobar
- WATCH - Margaret Methany
- WATCH - Deborah Gbadebo
