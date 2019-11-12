TJ Holyfield named Big 12 Newcomer of the Week

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - After his first two games as a Red Raider, TJ Holyfield has been named the Big 12 Newcomer of the Week.
Just a couple of games into the season, Holyfield averages 17.5 points and six rebounds per game.
Currently, Holyfield grad-transferred to the Red Raiders after playing with Stephen F. Austin where he averaged 12.9 points and six rebounds in his junior season.
After his two-games at Texas Tech, Holyfield has now scored a total of 1,116 points and has 607 rebounds for his collegiate career.
Holyfield and the Red Raiders return to action at 7 p.m. on Wednesday against Houston Baptist at the Chaparral Center in Midland.
