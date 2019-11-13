2 adults, 2 children injured in Plainview wreck

PLAINVIEW, Texas (KCBD) - Two adults and two children were injured Wednesday morning in a vehicle crash that happened at the intersection of Southwest Third and Quincy Street in Plainview.
Police say the accident happened just before 8 a.m. when the driver of a GMC pickup failed to yield right of way at a stop intersection and was struck by a second vehicle.
A 22-year-old woman was taken to UMC in Lubbock for a serious but not life-threatening injury. She is reported as being in stable condition.
The other adult, 24-year-old female and her two children, seven and nine years old, were taken by ambulance for non-life threatening injuries.
Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.