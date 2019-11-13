Dance Gallery students to travel to Disneyland for Dance the Magic parade

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Students of Lubbock’s Dance Gallery School of Dance Arts will travel to Disneyland in California to perform in the Dance the Magic Elite Holiday Spectacular parade on Saturday, Nov. 23.
The 62 children and their families will leave for California on Thursday, Nov. 21. Dancers range in age from fourth to eleventh grades.
This is the fourth time Dance Gallery students will go to California for this parade. The group will perform its 35-minutes routine down Main Street for everyone in Disneyland park.
They will perform both a tap and jazz routine. The dancers will also be featured in “The Greatest Time of the Year” showcase piece on the Fantasyland Theater Stage.
Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.