Daybreak Today Wednesday Morning Brief

On Daybreak Today, a construction worker remains in critical condition at University Medical Center after being hit by a live power line.
- That happened Tuesday afternoon on North Ash Avenue, near the Lubbock Preston Smith International Airport.
- Police say an 18-wheeler was dumping sand when the trailer hit and snapped a power line.
A Brownfield man remains in jail for the murder of an infant.
- Police responded to a Brownfield home Monday night after it was reported the newborn stopped breathing.
- First responders took the baby to an emergency room in Brownfield, and the baby was later airlifted to Lubbock where they later died.
Lubbock Independent School District is proposing turning Smylie Wilson Middle School into a magnet school.
- It would have open enrollment with a lottery system, students from all over the district would be eligible to apply.
- Students currently at Smylie Wilson would be sent to either Irons or Mackenzie Middle School.
At 9 a.m. today, public hearings begin in the impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump.
- Diplomat William Taylor and State Department Official George Kent will appear before a House committee.
- These are the first public hearings since the House passed a resolution outlining procedures for impeachment.
