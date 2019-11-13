First United Methodist Church hosting 27th Annual Community-Wide Thanksgiving Dinner

Provided by First United Methodist Church
First United Methodist Church of Lubbock will host the 27th Annual Community-Wide Thanksgiving Dinner Saturday, November 23rd, 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the FUMC Christian Life Center at the Christian Life Center located between 13th and Avenues O and M.
The entire Lubbock Area Community is welcome to share this wonderful dinner made by volunteers with donations from local businesses.
First United Methodist Church anticipates serving 1,200 turkey dinners during this fellowship filled afternoon. Approximately 200 volunteers participate in this event and represent the entire Lubbock and surrounding communities.
Since its inception in 1993, over 24,000 people have received a free traditional Thanksgiving dinner.