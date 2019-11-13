Former Lubbock musician Ronnie Eaton begins Guitars for Kids fundraiser in Brooklyn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A West Texas artist is now in New York teaching children the love of music through guitar, but many of the kids don’t have instruments at home. So he’s asking for the public’s help to fill a need.
Ronnie Eaton, once a longtime KCBD employee, is currently in the Crown Heights neighborhood in Brooklyn, New York, teaching kids in a charter school a little music history, as well as how to play guitars.
The school provided Eaton with 12 guitars for the kids while they are in Guitar Club, according to the GoFundMe page for Eaton’s fundraiser, but the only way the kids can practice is once a week at the school because they don’t have guitars of their own.
“Playing music and learning an instrument has brought so much joy to their faces and hearts. A few weeks ago the school was on ‘shut in’ because there was a shooting outside the school at one o’clock in the afternoon. Crown Heights can be rough sometimes but it doesn’t phase these kids. They have such a heart to succeed and learn and do better. I would love to honor and encourage them by showing that other people care about their success too,” Eaton wrote.
Eaton is hoping to raise $2,500 for 12 Epiphone DR-100 acoustic guitars and 12 musician’s gear acoustic gig bags, including the cost of shipping.
If you would like to donate to the fundraiser, you can do so by visiting the GoFundMe page.
