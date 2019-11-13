Funeral arrangements set for Crosbyton father, daughter killed in crash near Sweetwater

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Funeral arrangements have been made for the father and daughter from Crosbyton who were killed in a head-on collision south of Sweetwater Sunday night.
Joan Palacios, 43, and her 68-year-old father Juan Palacios were with Joan’s daughter, traveling back from the University Interscholastic League Cross Country State Meet in Austin. Joan’s daughter, who is 22, is still in the hospital in the Ft. Worth area and was last listed in critical condition.
Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday November 16, 2019 at 10 a.m. at the San Jose Catholic Church in Crosbyton with burial following in Crosbyton Cemetery for both Juan and Joan Palacios. A rosary will be held Friday November 15, 2019 at 7 p.m. at the San Jose Catholic Church.
A third person in another vehicle was killed in the crash. That person has been identified as 22-year-old Bryan Isaac Pesina.
The vehicle Bryan Pesina was driving was heading south on 153, while the vehicle the Palacios drove was going north, according to DPS. Pesina tried to pass a semi-truck in a no pass zone and ran head-on into the Palacios’ vehicle.
The Palacios family was making their way back from the University Interscholastic League Cross Country State Meet in Austin.
The two-vehicle crash was reported around 7 p.m. Sunday on Highway 153 in Nolan County.
DPS continues to investigate this crash.
