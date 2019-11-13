H-E-B partners with South Plains Food Bank, donating $200,000 over 5 years

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - H-E-B and the South Plains Food Bank have announced a partnership for five years of donations to the food bank that will provide as many as 600,000 meals.
The San Antonio-based grocery chain announced the partnership Wednesday afternoon.
In August, H-E-B revealed they would be opening a Lubbock location, and their press release states they hope to make a positive impact on the community they will soon serve.
“H-E-B is deeply committed to our communities and we are very excited to support our new neighbors in Lubbock,” said Juan-Carlos Rück, H-E-B Senior Vice President of Operations. “We are honored to be a cornerstone partner of the South Plains Food Bank and look forward to working alongside this dedicated organization in the fight against hunger.”
The release states with this five-year financial commitment, H-E-B joins other businesses and organizations throughout the community as Cornerstone Partners. This group pledges sustainable funding and to work alongside South Plains Food Bank to alleviate hunger.
“With H-E-B becoming a new citizen of Lubbock, we are excited for them to join us in the fight against hunger. Our cornerstone partners believe in our mission here at the South Plains Food Bank of Ending Hunger, Giving Hope, and Enriching Lives, so H-E-B will fit right in,” says David Weaver, CEO at the SPFB.
