KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Tiny

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Tiny, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. Tiny is a 1-year-old female pit mix.
She is a sweet and playful pup. She is also neutered and up-to-date on her shots.
Tiny’s adoption fees for Wednesday, Nov. 13, have been waived.
General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.
