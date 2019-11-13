Lamesa traffic signals activated Wednesday at US 87 and SH 349

The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) has announced it is scheduled to activate the traffic signals at the US 87 and SH 349 intersection this week.
The new signals are set to come online Wednesday, Nov. 13, weather permitting, and will provide for each direction of traffic to flow freely through the intersection and give drivers sufficient time to safely navigate the intersection.
“Each direction—northbound US 87, southbound US 87 and eastbound SH 349—will have their own signalized phase for traffic to proceed through the intersection,” said Seve Sisneros, P.E., TxDOT Brownfield Area Engineer.
“This traffic signal phasing will be programmed to allow each direction of traffic to safely cross the intersection but also give northbound US 87 and eastbound SH 349 drivers enough time to make a left-turn.”
US 87 currently does not stop at the intersection while SH 349 has a stop condition at the intersection.
Drivers are advised to continue to slow down and be extra alert when approaching the intersection.
