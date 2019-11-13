Lubbock police arrest 3 in connection with homicide of 16-year-old

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Police have announced the arrest of three individuals in connection to the shooting death of Jaime “Sylas” Duran.
Lubbock Metro Special Crimes Unit investigators, with the Brownfield Police Department and Lubbock Texas Anti-Gang Center, served felony endangering a child warrants on 24-year-old Danielle Morales-Perez, 21-year-old Justin Garcia and 21-year-old Eva Garcia.
Police say they are also looking for information regarding 17-year-old Juan Manuel Pineda. He is described as a Hispanic male with black hair and brown eyes, approximately 125 pounds and five feet six inches tall. He is wanted for his involvement in the shooting of Duran and has a felony warrant for endangering a child.
Duran, 16, was found with a gunshot wound in the 2200 block of 37th Street on November 9, and was pronounced dead at the scene.
**The Following Release from Lubbock Police**
The Metro Unit is continuing their investigation.
Anyone with information can call Crime Line at 806-741-1000 or Officer Dwayne Gerber at 806-239-1248. Crime Line callers can remain anonymous.
