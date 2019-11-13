Man arrested in September police chase tied to Dimmitt murder

LITTLEFIELD, Texas (KCBD) - A man who was arrested after a police chase from Littlefield to Shallowater in September has been identified by Littlefield police as a person of interest in an August murder in Dimmitt.
The Littlefield Police Department says Francisco Martinez is a person of interest in the murder of 42-year-old Raquel Salinas, who was found inside an abandoned vehicle on Aug. 27.
His tie to Salinas’ murder was just announced today by Littlefield PD.
Police say when Martinez was arrested after that September police chase he was taken to the Lamb County Jail and later transferred to Castro County on a blue warrant because of the homicide investigation.
Martinez has also been indicted by a Lamb County grand jury for kidnapping and evading arrest by motor vehicle, according to Littlefield PD.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information comes in.
