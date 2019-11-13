Northerly winds behind our next cold front tonight

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -A cold front tracks across the area this evening.
The cold front will bring brief gusty north winds and colder temperatures Thursday and Thursday night.
No precipitation is expected with this frontal boundary.
Fair skies are expected tonight with cold overnight lows in the upper 20’s to lower 30’s.
Winds become north at 15 to 25 mph with occasionally higher gusts possible for a few hours behind the cold front.
Gusty northeast winds continue Thursday morning tapering off during the day.
Under mostly sunny skies, high temperatures climb into the lower 50’s.
Clear skies are in the forecast Thursday night with lows in the middle to upper 20’s. Winds become light and west overnight.
Friday remains mostly sunny and a little warmer with highs in the upper 50’s to lower 60’s across the region.
Winds become southwest Friday at 10 to 15 mph with higher gusts possible.
Another cold front arrives Saturday night bringing colder temperatures across the area on Sunday.
Precipitation chances remain low for the next few days.
