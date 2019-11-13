Pay It Forward: Charlies Kids-4-Kids Coat Drive 2019

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - For the last seven years, a local boy has made sure local kids have coats; some may recognize Charlie Pitner. KCBD NewsChannel 11 talked to him back in 2013, during his second year of Charlie’s Kids-4-kids Coat Drive.
In 2018, we talked to the then seventh grader about his coat drive.
This year, WesTex Federal Credit Union received a nomination for Pitner and they wanted to kick start the coat drive by donating money to purchase coats.
“$500 is going to make an impact,” Pitner, an eighth grader at Frenship’s Terra Vista Middle School, said. “You know, it’s a lot of coats that we can go get.”
Going into Pitner’s eighth year for the coat drive he has a big goal, trying to reach 1,000 coats. Last year, he was just shy of his 1,000 coat goal, collecting 860.
“I guess when I was around six or seven years old, I was listening to the radio and they were doing a story on you can donate, you know so much money a year and they would donate it could with third world country," Pitner said. “So I was like, you know, that’s kind of cool. So I went to go talk to my mom about it. And for $40 a month, it’s kind of a lot. So we decided to kind of start our own thing and help around the city of Lubbock.”
2019′s Charlie’s Kids-4Kids Coat Drive started on Sunday, Nov. 10, and goes until Sunday, Dec. 15. Those interested can drop off new or gently used coats at any of the five locations in Lubbock.
“It doesn’t take much you can look through your closet, you know, it always helps even if you just give, you know, just one coat still helps,” Pitner said.
