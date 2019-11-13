Pay It Forward: Charlies Kids-4-Kids Coat Drive 2019

“I guess when I was around six or seven years old, I was listening to the radio and they were doing a story on you can donate, you know so much money a year and they would donate it could with third world country," Pitner said. “So I was like, you know, that’s kind of cool. So I went to go talk to my mom about it. And for $40 a month, it’s kind of a lot. So we decided to kind of start our own thing and help around the city of Lubbock.”