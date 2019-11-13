Sheriff: Nothing found in search for missing Meagan Hembree from Smyer

This search is generated as the fifth follow up search connected to Maegan Hembree (missing person) since February 26, 2013. The search is based on proximity to the last known location of Maegen on the date that she went missing and is not based on any new or evidentiary information. The Sheriff’s Office MOV will be on scene and CSI Sgt. Robby Holbert worked with Sgt. Fletcher and the LPD ID personnel to secure and process any scene or areas that are created as a result of the canine search.