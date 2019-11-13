Sheriff: Nothing found in search for missing Meagan Hembree from Smyer

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Investigators with the Lubbock Police Department and the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office are conducting a search in reference to the missing person case of Meagan Hembree. Police officials say they investigated the area of 50th and Milwaukee Ave. based on credible information.
The Metro Unit conducted a search of approximately 200 acres of open land with Human Remain Detection Canines on November 11th and 12th, according to officials with the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office.
The canines are being provided by the Texas Parks & Wildlife personnel and their connection with certified remains detection animals from other search agencies.
The property begins in the 6000 block of Upland Avenue and spans a rectangular area approximately 900 feet wide from Upland east until it borders the Milwaukee Avenue area.
The property also surrounds the Water Rampage complex.
This search is generated as the fifth follow up search connected to Maegan Hembree (missing person) since February 26, 2013. The search is based on proximity to the last known location of Maegen on the date that she went missing and is not based on any new or evidentiary information. The Sheriff’s Office MOV will be on scene and CSI Sgt. Robby Holbert worked with Sgt. Fletcher and the LPD ID personnel to secure and process any scene or areas that are created as a result of the canine search.
“Due to several images made available from the City of Lubbock GIS mapping department and from publicly accessed satellite imagery we did not plan a grid type over the ground search in connection with this event,” said officials with the Sheriff’s Office.
Today is a follow-up training from the search that yielded with no results.
Maegan was 30 years old when she was last seen at 6:30 p.m. on Feb. 26, 2013. She was driving her red two-door Saturn from her home in Smyer to visit a friend in Lubbock. She never arrived. Her son was 5 at the time his mother went missing.
According to officials, Maegan was last seen with Michael Todd Ramsey, a man she had reportedly met just a few months earlier.
Three days after Maegan went missing, officials say they found Ramsey with Maegan’s car. Ramsey was taken into custody and questioned multiple times about the case, but no charges relating to this case have been filed. A year after she went missing, Ramsey was in possession of Maegan’s cell phone SIM card. Lubbock County investigators discovered a small drop of blood in her car, but there was not enough evidence to formally charge him with her disappearance.
In September 2018, Ramsey was sentenced to 80 years in Van Zandt County after being convicted of evading from police and possessing methamphetamine; a crime which happened in April 2015. Deputies tried to pull Ramsey over for a traffic violation, but after a pursuit, he ran from the vehicle. They were not able to find him. When officials searched the vehicle, they found military records, a social security card, love letters, pictures and meth.
The investigation revealed Ramsey was a wanted person with a parole violation who assumed the identity of Wayne Michael Horton, a deceased military veteran. He was caught in October 2015 where he was indicted for evading and possession of a controlled substance.
When Maegan’s father learned Ramsey had been arrested, Jerry Hembree contacted the Van Zandt County District Attorney Chris Martin, hoping he could help him find Maegan. Martin promised to dismiss all state charges in Van Zandt County if Ramsey would cooperate and help find Maegan. Ramsey didn’t take the deal and asked for an attorney.
It has been more than six years since Maegan went missing.
Maegan is 4′11 and weighs 120 pounds. She has dark blonde hair and green eyes. She has a large Houston Astros logo tattoo on the back of her neck, and a tattoo on her lower left leg. She was last seen wearing pajama pants and a hooded sweatshirt.
If you have any information about her whereabouts, please contact the Hockley County Sheriff’s Office at (806) 894-3126 or Crime Line at 806-741-1000.
Investigators with the Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit continue to search for answers and are asking for the public’s help to bring closure to her family.
Through a new partnership, Kerby and Wade Law Offices in Lubbock is dedicating an additional $5,000 to the original Crime Line Reward, bringing the total possible reward to $10,000. Callers can remain anonymous.
The investigation is still ongoing.
