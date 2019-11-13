Warmer before a cold front late today

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The record cold air has exited to the east of the KCBD viewing area. Our morning is not as cold and our afternoon will be much warmer. However, the next cold front will enter the viewing area late today, with another late this weekend.
If you missed yesterday's summary of the record cold, I'm including it near the end of this story.
But first, here’s what’s ahead.
Early morning temperatures were mostly in the 20s with a handful of 30s, with wind chill readings in the teens and 20s. This morning otherwise will be mostly cloudy and breezy, with winds of 10 to 20 mph and gusts near 25 mph.
The entire KCBD viewing area will be warmer this afternoon. Warmer relative to yesterday. Highs will range from the low 50s south to the low 60s north. The high cloud cover is likely to linger, but there’s no precipitation in our forecast. The gusty southwest breeze will continue.
A rather weak cold front will move south through the viewing area late today. Behind the front a mostly cloudy sky is likely, a breezy wind, and lows similar to this morning. Our forecast is dry.
Tomorrow will be mostly sunny, slightly breezy, and cooler.
Friday will be mostly sunny and breezy. Morning temperatures will range from the mid-20s in the northwestern viewing area to the mid-30s in the eastern viewing area. Afternoon temperatures will range from the mid-50s in the northwestern viewing area to the mid-60s in the southeastern viewing area. I expect an afternoon breeze of 10 to 20 mph with gusts near 25 mph.
Saturday, Game Day, will be mostly cloudy with a breezy and cool afternoon. You may find it chilly in the breeze. Morning temperatures will mostly be in the 30s. Afternoon temperatures in the 60s. Spots in the southern viewing area may top out near or above 70 degrees.
The second cold front is expected early Sunday. The air behind the front won’t be very cold, so our slight chance of precipitation is a slight chance of rain, mainly early. Sunday otherwise will be mostly cloudy with a somewhat windy morning and breezy afternoon.
Yesterday morning the thermometer at the weather station at the Lubbock airport dropped to 15°. It was four degrees colder than the previous November 12 record of 19°, recorded on the date in 1915, 1919, and 2014. The 15° is the coldest so far this season, edging out the 16° on Halloween morning. It also is the second coldest this early in the season in Lubbock’s record. The coldest is 7° on November 3, 1991.
Five days last season were colder than Tuesday morning in Lubbock: March 4, 5 and December 10 with 14°, February 8 with 13°, and December 9 with 11°.
Thanksgiving is 15 days away.
