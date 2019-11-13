Warmer before a cold front late today

Yesterday morning the thermometer at the weather station at the Lubbock airport dropped to 15°. It was four degrees colder than the previous November 12 record of 19°, recorded on the date in 1915, 1919, and 2014. The 15° is the coldest so far this season, edging out the 16° on Halloween morning. It also is the second coldest this early in the season in Lubbock’s record. The coldest is 7° on November 3, 1991.