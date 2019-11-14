Area Athletes put pen to paper to sign for College Athletics

Area Athletes put pen to paper to sign for College Athletics
Cheyann Shadden of Abernathy signs to West Texas A&M (track) (Source: KCBD)
By Pete Christy | November 13, 2019 at 6:01 PM CST - Updated November 13 at 6:01 PM

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Plenty of area high school athletes signed today to get to play at the next level. Congrats to all who signed.

Frenship:

Golf:

Brian Boles - Texas Tech University

Jayce Hargrove - Texas Tech University

Soccer:

Kyler Carrasco - Lubbock Christian University

Katelin Heise - Angelo State University

Lexi Jackson - Midwestern State

Baseball:

Jacob Gutierrez - University of New Mexico

Josh Akers - El Paso Jr. College

Softball:

Torrrey Hogan - Angelo State University

Tennis:

Camryn Stepp - Texas Tech University

8 signed at Frenship today Golf: Brian Boles - Texas Tech University Jayce Hargrove - Texas Tech University ...

Posted by Pete Christy KCBD on Wednesday, November 13, 2019

Monterey :

Lex Garcia- Texas Tech (baseball)

Monterey’s Lex Garcia signed to play baseball at Texas Tech. Thank you LISD-TV

Posted by Pete Christy KCBD on Wednesday, November 13, 2019

Shallowater:

Jalen Brattain- LCU (basketball)

Shallowater’s Jalen Brattain signed to play basketball at LCU!

Posted by Pete Christy KCBD on Wednesday, November 13, 2019

Justice Carrizales-LCU (cheer)

Shallowater’s Justice Carrizales signed with LCU to cheer

Posted by Pete Christy KCBD on Wednesday, November 13, 2019

Abernathy:

Cheyann Shadden- West Texas A&M (track)

Abernathy’s Cheyann Shadden signed to go run track for West Texas A&M!

Posted by Pete Christy KCBD on Wednesday, November 13, 2019

Ralls:

Kenley Yocom-Oklahoma Panhandle State University (softball)

Ralls Kenley Yocom signed her letter of intent to play softball At Oklahoma Panhandle State University

Posted by Pete Christy KCBD on Wednesday, November 13, 2019

Valley:

Lana Belmares-West Texas A&M (cross country)

Valley’s Lana Belmares signed to run Cross Country at West Texas A&M

Posted by Pete Christy KCBD on Wednesday, November 13, 2019

Ropes:

Chloe Trull-LCU (cross country)

Ropes Chloe Trull has signed to run cross country at LCU!

Posted by Pete Christy KCBD on Wednesday, November 13, 2019

Trinity Christian:

Roman Thompson-New Mexico State (baseball)

Jake Ortiz- Caldwell Community Junior College (baseball)

Kayl Ratliff- Caldwell Community Junior College (baseball)

Trinity Christian had 3 sign for college baseball Roman Thompson —New Mexico State Jake Ortiz — Caldwell Community Junior College Kayl Ratliff —Caldwell Community Junior College

Posted by Pete Christy KCBD on Wednesday, November 13, 2019

All-Saints:

Jackson Drake: Oral Roberts (golf)

All Saints Jackson Drake signed to play D-1 golf at Oral Robert University

Posted by Pete Christy KCBD on Wednesday, November 13, 2019

Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.