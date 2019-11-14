Area Athletes put pen to paper to sign for College Athletics

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Plenty of area high school athletes signed today to get to play at the next level. Congrats to all who signed.
Frenship:
Golf:
Brian Boles - Texas Tech University
Jayce Hargrove - Texas Tech University
Soccer:
Kyler Carrasco - Lubbock Christian University
Katelin Heise - Angelo State University
Lexi Jackson - Midwestern State
Baseball:
Jacob Gutierrez - University of New Mexico
Josh Akers - El Paso Jr. College
Softball:
Torrrey Hogan - Angelo State University
Tennis:
Camryn Stepp - Texas Tech University
Monterey :
Lex Garcia- Texas Tech (baseball)
Shallowater:
Jalen Brattain- LCU (basketball)
Justice Carrizales-LCU (cheer)
Abernathy:
Cheyann Shadden- West Texas A&M (track)
Ralls:
Kenley Yocom-Oklahoma Panhandle State University (softball)
Valley:
Lana Belmares-West Texas A&M (cross country)
Ropes:
Chloe Trull-LCU (cross country)
Trinity Christian:
Roman Thompson-New Mexico State (baseball)
Jake Ortiz- Caldwell Community Junior College (baseball)
Kayl Ratliff- Caldwell Community Junior College (baseball)
All-Saints:
Jackson Drake: Oral Roberts (golf)
