Daybreak Today Thursday Morning Brief

On Daybreak Today, police have arrested three people and are looking for a fourth suspect in the murder of a Lubbock teen.
- Jaime Sylas Duran, a 16-year-old, was shot last Saturday in the 2200 block of 37th Street.
- Police have arrested three, but are still looking for 17-year-old Juan Manuel Pineda.
- Read more here: Lubbock police arrest 3 in connection with homicide of 16-year-old
This week, investigators with the Lubbock Police Department and Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office conducted a search in the case of missing Smyer woman, Meagan Hembree.
- The 30-year-old was last seen in February of 2013 wen she was coming to Lubbock to meet someone.
- Investigators received information that led them to the area of 50th Street and Milwaukee, but came up with no leads.
- Read that story here: Sheriff: Nothing found in search for missing Meagan Hembree from Smyer
The 11th ranked Red RAiders hosted Houston Baptist at Midland College.
- Most players scored in the double-digits. The Red Raiders beat Houston 103-74.
- The team’s next game is Thursday, Nov. 21, when they host Tennessee State at 7 p.m. inside the United Supermarkets Arena.
- Read more here: No.11 Red Raiders get a home hoop win in Midland
Reuters News is reporting President Donald Trump may join Apple CEO Tim Cook on a tour of its new facility.
- However, the White House has not confirmed the trip and Apple has declined to comment.
- That new $1 billion Apple campus was announced in September and will make the latest line of Mac Pro computers
- That story will be posted on the KCBD NewsChannel 11 website later today.
