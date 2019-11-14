Investigation ongoing after grandmother, teen girl assaulted in Levelland

LEVELLAND, Texas (KCBD) - Levelland Police are investigating an assault that left a 66-year-old woman with a broken knee and a 15-year-old girl and another person with knife wounds.
Police say it happened on around 10 p.m. on Nov. 8 in the 200 block of W. Monroe Street in Levelland.
Police say the 15-year-old began to receive text messages and phone calls from her ex-boyfriend, asking where she was. She was with two other teenage boys. The ex-boyfriend didn’t want the girl to be with the two other guys. One of the boys told police he told his grandmother what was going on, and she suggested they talk to the girl’s boyfriend.
The two teen boys, the 15-year-old girl and the grandmother found the girl’s ex-boyfriend with two other male subjects in a vehicle. The grandmother went to talk to them and an argument started.
The 15-year-old’s ex-boyfriend tried pulling her from the vehicle. One of the girl’s friends was trying to stop him and cut a male with a pocket knife. He also accidentally cut the 15-year-old girl. The ex-boyfriend was able to pull the 15-year-old from the car, but she was able to get away and run from the scene.
During the assault, police say the ex-boyfriend kicked the grandmother in the leg, breaking her knee. As the grandmother was on the ground trying to protect herself, she was also struck several times on the head and face by a 16-year-old suspect.
The girl’s ex-boyfriend and the other two teens face charges of assault causing bodily injury. Two of them face charges of injury to an elderly person, and the girl’s ex-boyfriend faces a charge of unlawful restraint.
As of this report, no arrests have been made. The investigation is ongoing.
