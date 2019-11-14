Justice Department launches new program to fight gun violence nationwide

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - So far, there have been 334 mass shootings in the United States in 2019. This averages out to be 1.24 mass shootings per day, but now, the Department of Justice is announcing a new plan to reduce nationwide gun violence.
The program, called Project Guardian, was announced Wednesday in Memphis, but its effect will be nationwide. The program focuses on investigating, prosecuting and preventing gun crimes.
Attorney General William Barr said Project Guardian will strengthen the Department of Justice’s effort to reduce gun violence by allowing the federal government, with state and local partners, to better target offenders who use guns in crimes and those who try to buy guns illegally.
“The idea is to use our existing gun laws to incapacitate the most dangerous, violent offenders,” Barr said.
Project Guardian will have five basic elements, including a crackdown on federal gun laws and a coordinated response to situations involving mental health.
The project is being called a revamped version of the 1990’s Project Trigger Lock initiative.
You can find more information at https://www.justice.gov/ag/project-guardian-memo-2019/download
Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.