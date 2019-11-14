KISS to make End of the Road Tour stop March 10

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - KISS is coming to Lubbock. The band announced Thursday morning they will make a stop on March 10 inside the United Supermarkets Arena as part of its End of the Road Tour.
The tour starts Feb. 1 in Manchester, New Hampshire and will go through Oct. 2, ending in Fort Worth.
Other Texas stops include an El Paso performance March 9 and an Austin performance Oct. 1.
Citi is the official pre-sale destination for tickets, and members of the program can buy tickets beginning at noon Wednesday, Nov. 20 online. A link to that website can be found here.
Look below for the complete list of tour stops:
