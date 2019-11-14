Man charged with manslaughter, speeding for Lubbock wreck that killed 1

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Raymond Reyes, a 40-year-old Lubbock man, has been charged with manslaughter and speeding for a late-June wreck that killed one person and injured another.
Police allege Reyes is responsible for the death of 69-year-old Juan Trevino after he crashed into Trevino’s vehicle on June 29 near 27th Street and Avenue Q. That crash also injured Daniel Trevino, who was a passenger in the vehicle.
Charges were filed on Oct. 30, and Reyes was jailed earlier Thursday morning.
Multiple police reports state after the crash a witness told different police officers Reyes tried to hand off a bottle of alcohol he had at the time of the crash. However, police were not able to catch up with Reyes after the crash, according to the police reports.
After an interview with police, Reyes said he had not been drinking before the crash.
However, police were able to go over surveillance footage from a nearby convenience store and watch the crash in real time. Officers determined Reyes was going around 75 mph in the 45 mph zone, according to the police reports.
Police say Reyes’ combination of not controlling his speed, keeping a proper lookout or apply his brakes in a timely manner, resulting in Juan Trevino’s death and Daniel Trevino’s injury.
