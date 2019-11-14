Man wanted for murder in California arrested in Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A man wanted for homicide in California was arrested in Lubbock following a coordinated effort by several law enforcements agencies, Lubbock County Sheriff’s say.
Anthony Lavone Hayes, 60, was taken into custody in the 2400 block of East 29th Street, after local authorities received information from the Los Angeles Federal Bureau of Investigations that he might be in Lubbock. Hayes was wanted after a deadly shooting that left one person dead and two wounded in Sylmar, CA.
The arrest was a coordinated effort by the local U.S. Marshals, Lubbock County SWAT, Northwest Fugitive Task force U.S Marshalls Service, and the Lubbock Police Department, as well as the Los Angeles FBI.
Hayes was booked into the Lubbock County Detention Center and will be extradited to California.
