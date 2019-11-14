Milder weather, for November, ahead

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - There's a chilly, you might find it cold, breeze this morning. It follows an overnight cold front. You'll notice the drop in temperature this afternoon. Rather mild November weather, including more moderate temperatures, will follow in the days ahead.
Early morning temperatures are mostly in the 30s with a handful of 20s. Wind chill readings in the 20s are common. By late morning temperatures will climb into the 40s with wind chills in the 30s. This afternoon will be sunny, the wind will gradually decrease, and highs generally will be in the low and mid-50s.
Tomorrow will be sunny and the afternoon breezy. Morning temperatures will range from the mid-20s in the northwestern viewing area to the low-30s in the southeastern viewing area. Afternoon temperatures will range from the mid-50s in the northwestern viewing area to the mid-60s in the southeastern viewing area. I expect an afternoon breeze of 10 to 20 mph with gusts near 25 mph.
Saturday, Game Day, will become mostly cloudy with a breezy and cool afternoon. You may find it chilly in the breeze. Morning temperatures will mostly be in the 30s. Afternoon temperatures in the 60s. Spots in the southern viewing area may top out near or above 70 degrees.
The next cold front will arrive early Sunday. The air behind this front, like last nights, won’t be very cold but afternoon temperatures will be about 10 to 15 degrees cooler than Saturday. There may be a few sprinkles early in the day. Sunday otherwise will be mostly cloudy with a somewhat windy morning and breezy afternoon.
For a high school football or Tech Game Day forecast set your location in the Currents section here on the Weather Page to the game location. That centers the radar and the forecast point to that location. You can do the same with the free KCBD Weather App by setting the app location to your point of interest.
Thanksgiving is two weeks from today.
Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.