Police searching for aggravated kidnapping and robbery suspect

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Police Department continues to ask for the public’s help in locating a suspect involved in an aggravated robbery/aggravated kidnapping that happened on the evening of Nov. 6.
A warrant has been issued for Ricardo Real Jr., 20. He is 6 feet tall and weighs 175 pounds. Lubbock Police are looking for any information on his location.
Police have identified him as a suspect in the Bada Bing Game Room robbery.
Real was one of four men arrested back on Oct. 1 accused of stealing a firearm from Academy Sporting Goods at 114th and Quaker. Multiple stolen guns were recovered during that arrest.
Court records show late last month the cases involving Real's charges of engaging in organized crime and theft of a firearm were closed "in the interest of justice."
Real still faces a charge of evading arrest from September when he's accused of running from police who responded to check on two people with a gun near 74th and University.
Real is now named as the suspect in the robbery and kidnapping at the Bada Bing Game Room on Wednesday night. Police say Real came in with a gun and demanded money. Real is accused of grabbing a woman and using her as a hostage when he was confronted. The confrontation turned into a fight and he ran off.
Anyone who sees the suspects or has information on their whereabouts should call 911. People may also use Crime Line at 806-741-1000 or call Det. Joshua Ortiz at 806-775-2758. Crime Line callers can remain anonymous.
