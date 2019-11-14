Red Raider Basketball has a top 5 recruiting Class for 2020

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Landing three highly recruited and ranked athletes, the Red Raider basketball team has a number five recruiting class for 2020 according to 247Sports.
Texas Tech got a commitment Tuesday from consensus five star guard Nimari Burnett, who signed with Texas Tech Wednesday. Also signing yesterday was Duncanville’s Micah Peavy, who is expected to end up with a five star rating.
The third recruit for the class is Chibuzo Agbo, Junior, a 6-7 forward who at this point has a four star rating. He also signed to come to Texas Tech yesterday,
Ahead of the Red Raiders #5 recruiting class, is Duke, North Carolina, Kentucky and Tennessee. Texas Tech is in great company.
They have long said, you can’t recruit to Lubbock. So how has Chris Beard done it?
“There’s nothing easy about recruiting. Texas Tech basketball, we won the Big 12 Conference last year. We’ve gone to back to back NCAA Tournament with Elite 8, Final 4, National Championship game. We’ve had a one and done, a lottery pick, four or five other guys in NBA organization contracts. We have one of the best home courts in all of college basketball now. We’ve sold out our first three games this year. Two at home and one in Midland last night. The success is real. It’s not an arrogance, but it’s the truth. It’s the reason why Nimari, Micah, and Buzo consider Texas Tech.
With ten new faces, including seven Freshman, the Red Raiders are 3-0 this season and ranked #11. Coach Beard stresses it is the players pass and present that make this thing so successful.
“I’m not the guy that’s going to be hanging out with these guys. I’m gonna coach them and be there when they practice. When guys come to college, whether they are here one year, two years, three years or sometimes four, those teammates are the ones they are going to be living with. So the most important thing in recruiting in my opinion, is your players and our guys did a great job with this class.”
