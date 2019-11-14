11 Red Raiders get a home hoop win in Midland

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Playing in the Permian Basin for the first time in 68 years, the 11th ranked Red Raiders put on a show topping Houston Baptist 103-74 at the Chaparral Center at Midland College Wednesday night.
Freshman Jahmi’us Ramsey led four Red Raiders in double figures with 25 points. TJ Holyfield added 21 points with Kyler Edwards chipping in 13 and Davide Moretti scoring 12.
Texas Tech had a big 25-4 run to pull away from Houston Baptist and open up a 54-39 halftime lead. 10 different Red Raiders scored points in the game.
The last time Texas Tech played in the Permian Basin, it was December of 1951 against TCU at Odessa College.
The 3-0 Red Raiders open up Regional Round play in the Las Vegas Classic hosting Tennessee State 7 p.m. Thursday November 21st at 7 p.m. Texas Tech has won 49 straight non-conference games at home at the United Supermarkets Arena.
