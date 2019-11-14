Sheriff: Crews contain fire near Whitharral, city is not in danger

HOCKLEY COUNTY, Texas (KCBD) - Multiple fire crews are on the scene of a grass fire located east of Whitharral.
Hockley County Sheriff Ray Scifres says the city is not in danger and no structures are in danger at this time.
Fire crews have the fire contained and are watching a few hot spots. Sheriff Scifres says the winds fueled the fire and caused it to spread quickly. The fire was first reported around 11:30 a.m.
Investigators will work to determine what started the fire.
