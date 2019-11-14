State Rep. Poncho Nevárez caught on tape at airport dropping envelope containing cocaine, DPS affidavit says

The affidavit was posted online late Wednesday night by the conservative activist group Direct Action Texas, and The Texas Tribune confirmed its contents Thursday morning. It came to light after two unexpected moves from Nevárez last week. On Nov. 6, he announced his office would deactivate its Facebook page but provided no reason for the move. Two days later, Nevárez announced he would not seek reelection to the lower chamber in 2020, saying in a statement he "must heal up for the rest of what may come in my life."