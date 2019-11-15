City, Salvation Army team up for coat drive this weekend

City, Salvation Army team up for coat drive this weekend
The City of Lubbock's Solid Waste Department and the Salvation Army will host the Reuse Community Coat Drive. (Source: City of Lubbock)
By Sharon Maines | November 15, 2019 at 8:18 AM CST - Updated November 15 at 8:18 AM

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The City of Lubbock’s Solid Waste Department is teaming up with the Salvation Army to host a coat drive for America Recycles Day.

The Reuse Community Coat Drive is today, Nov. 15, and Saturday, Nov. 16, from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Residents can drop off coast and winter clothes items at four citizens convenience stations or City Hall. Those locations are:

  • 1631 84th Street
  • 7308 Milwaukee Avenue
  • 208 Municipal Drive
  • 4307 Adrian Street
  • City Hall, 1625 13th Street

Once collected, the coast will be distributed by the Salvation Army.

Learn more about the coat drive here: Reuse Community Coat Drive

Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.