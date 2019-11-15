City, Salvation Army team up for coat drive this weekend

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The City of Lubbock’s Solid Waste Department is teaming up with the Salvation Army to host a coat drive for America Recycles Day.
The Reuse Community Coat Drive is today, Nov. 15, and Saturday, Nov. 16, from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Residents can drop off coast and winter clothes items at four citizens convenience stations or City Hall. Those locations are:
- 1631 84th Street
- 7308 Milwaukee Avenue
- 208 Municipal Drive
- 4307 Adrian Street
- City Hall, 1625 13th Street
Once collected, the coast will be distributed by the Salvation Army.
Learn more about the coat drive here: Reuse Community Coat Drive
Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.