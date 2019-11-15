Daybreak Today Friday Morning Brief

Good morning and thank you for joining us!
On Daybreak Today, Lubbock’s new police chief will officially be sworn in.
- The ceremony for Floyd Mitchell will take place at 3 p.m. inside the City Council Chambers at 13th Street and Avenue Q.
- There will be a come-and-go reception for Mitchell at his family following the ceremony.
Lubbock Judge Bill Sowder has announced he is stepping down from the bench.
- Sowder has served the 99th State District Court for the past 15 years.
- He plans to continue his career, part time, as a senior judge traveling across the state.
Investigators are trying to figure out why a 16-year-old pulled a gun at a Los Angeles-area high school.
- During that incident two were killed and three others were injured before the shooter pulled the gun on himself.
- He remains in the hospital in critical condition.
Former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine, Marie Yovanovitch, will testify in front of the House Intelligence Committee this morning.
- Testimony begins at 8 a.m. in the committee’s second hearing in the President Donald Trump impeachment inquiry.
- The former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine testified last month in closed-door interviews with House impeachment investigators.
