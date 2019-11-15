Daybreak Today Friday Morning Brief

Lubbock’s new police chief to be sworn-in, investigation continues in California high school shooting, House to continue with second public hearing

Daybreak Today Friday Morning Brief
GF Default - Daybreak Today, Alexa Weather Brief - Oct. 8
By Michael Cantu | November 15, 2019 at 5:52 AM CST - Updated November 15 at 5:52 AM

Good morning and thank you for joining us!

On Daybreak Today, Lubbock’s new police chief will officially be sworn in.

  • The ceremony for Floyd Mitchell will take place at 3 p.m. inside the City Council Chambers at 13th Street and Avenue Q.
  • There will be a come-and-go reception for Mitchell at his family following the ceremony.
  • Read more here: City to host swearing-in ceremony for new police chief

Lubbock Judge Bill Sowder has announced he is stepping down from the bench.

Investigators are trying to figure out why a 16-year-old pulled a gun at a Los Angeles-area high school.

Former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine, Marie Yovanovitch, will testify in front of the House Intelligence Committee this morning.

  • Testimony begins at 8 a.m. in the committee’s second hearing in the President Donald Trump impeachment inquiry.
  • The former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine testified last month in closed-door interviews with House impeachment investigators.
  • KCBD NewsChannel 11 will broadcast that live on-air and on line here: Ousted Ukraine ambassador to testify publicly in Trump impeachment probe

For more news, local and national, stick with KCBD on its free app and website; just look in the News section.

As always, be sure to join Sharon Maines, and Steve Divine along with the rest of the Daybreak Today crew for your top headlines. Download the free KCBD NewsChannel 11 app, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.