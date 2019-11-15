Food for Thought: 11/14/19

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Joe’s Crab Shack has reopened after Lubbock health inspectors forced them to close for nearly 24 hours to clean-up after their latest inspection.
Joe’s Crab Shack at 5802 W. Loop 289 had 17 violations.
- Ready to eat beans were thrown out because they were not called properly. This can cause bacteria growth.
- Shrimp and noodles were above the safe cold temperature of 41 degrees.
- The walk-in cooler and a prep cooler were not keeping foods cold enough.
- Several prep coolers did not have thermometers.
- Food was stabbed with a thermometer that did not look clean. Ice scoops and ice bins were dirty.
- The water at the dish washer was not hot enough and was not sanitizing.
- Tubs were dirty and metal dishes were rusted.
- Dishes had sticker residue on them.
- An employee put on gloves without first washing their hands.
- An employee with gloves on was eating and drinking on the food prep line.
- A bottle of cleanser was not labeled.
- The 3-compartment sink was not sealed properly.
- Wet rags were stored on prep surfaces.
- Wet dishes were stacked together.
- Tiles were missing by the back door.
- The air curtain on the back door was not functioning.
The inspector notes, due to the number and the nature of the violations management did not show proper food safety knowledge.
The facility was shut down for almost 24 hours.
They were allowed to re-open after they passed their re-inspection.
- Glazed Honey Ham Co. at 3424 82nd
- McDonald’s at 6001 W. 19th
