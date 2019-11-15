KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Brooke

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Brooke, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. Brooke is a 1-year-old lab mix.
She is shy at first but warms up to people very quickly. She’s also up-to-date on shots.
Brooke’s adoption fees for Friday, Nov. 15, have been waived.
General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.
To see more of KCBD’s Pets of the Day, go to the Pets Section of the KCBD website. And don’t forget to check out Wednesday’s Pet of the Day: Meet Rocky
Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.